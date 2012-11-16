Raiders’ Widmark gets first taste of state meet experience

HEBRON — Dani Widmark became the first Benjamin Logan female runner to step on the state cross country course in over two decades here Saturday.

Benjamin Logan’s Dani Widmark competes in the girls Division II state cross country meet at National Trail Raceway. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

The Raider freshman got her first taste of the big stage at National Trail Raceway as she competed in the Division II state meet. Widmark finished 103rd out of 177 runners with a time of 21:09.6.

“I feel I probably could have done better,” said Widmark. “I think I came out a little too fast. I was a little nervous, but after I started running it was all kind of a blur.”

Widmark was the first Ben Logan girl to compete at the state meet in 24 years.

“Her disappointment does not overshadow the accomplishments she made this season,” said Ben Logan girls head coach Mike Coder. “Her season ending at the state meet was a goal she set for herself. It was no accident that she accomplished it. The hard work and determination throughout the season paid off.”

Complete story and more Cross Country photos in Tuesday's Examiner.

