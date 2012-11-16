Former BHS coach Chuck Asher dies at 88

Chuck Asher, who coached at Bellefontaine High School from 1982 until 1987, died Friday at the age of 88.

CHUCK ASHER

Asher spent 41 years in education.

A 1948 graduate of Middletown High School, Asher played college football at the University of Louisville, where he would later be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame.

His first head coaching position came at Northwestern High School. He also coached baseball and basketball there.

He served a stint as an assistant coach at Euclid High School before returning to the Miami Valley to be the athletic director and then head football coach at Piqua.

His next stop was Bellefontaine, where he went 45-14-1 in six seasons.

After leaving BHS, Asher enjoyed a very successful run at Lehman Catholic.

He is a member of the Butler County Hall of Fame, the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the Piqua athletics Hall of Fame.