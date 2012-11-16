Big Orange girls take fourth at state

Megan Adams, Stapleton earn all-Ohio honors

West Liberty-Salem’s Megan Adams, above, and Katelyn Stapleton, below, competes at the OHSAA Division III state cross country meet Saturday at National Trail Raceway in Hebron. Adams placed eighth and Stapleton placed 18th for the Tiger girls. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | AARON LaBATT)

West Liberty-Salem's girls cross country team came away with a fourth-place finish Saturday during the Division III state meet at National Trail Raceway in Hebron.

The Big Orange girls tied with Archbold for third with 139 points each, but lost on a sixth-man tie breaker, which pushed the Tigers to fourth. Minster won the Division III state title with 46 points and Ft. Loramie was runner-up with 134 points.

"Overall, it wasn't a bad day," said WL-Salem girls head coach Ann Vogel. "We were five points out of second, but ended up fourth. That doesn't take away from the success we've had this season. We just had a bad day on the wrong day.

"It just goes to show that every spot counts. We talked a lot the last two weeks that Ft. Loramie and Archbold were teams that could creep up on us if we weren't careful, and that's what happened."

WL-Salem did have two girls reach the podium with freshman Megan Adams and sophomore Katelyn Stapleton. Adams placed eighth with a time of 19:25.3 and Stapleton came in 18th with a time of 19:55.1. The top 20 individuals place at the state meet and earn all-Ohio honors.

The Tiger boys also competed at the state meet on Saturday and finished 13th with 309 points. Freshman standout Dylan Lauck highlighted the day by placing 17th with a time of 17:02.8 and earned all-Ohio honors.

In Division II, Benjamin Logan freshman Dani Widmark finished 103rd with a time of 21:09.6

Complete story and more Cross Country photos in Tuesday's Examiner.

