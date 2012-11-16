Orange Crush

WL-Salem cross country squads invade state meet

West Liberty-Salem’s boys and girls cross country teams will both run in the Division III state meet Saturday at National Trail Raceway in Hebron. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

West Liberty-Salem’s cross country programs are used to having successful seasons. This fall has been special for both the boys and girls teams.

For the first time in six years, WL-Salem is sending both its boys and girls teams to the state cross country meet.

“It’s so great for the kids and the program,” said WL-Salem boys head coach Mike Louden.

“Both teams were rewarded and have put in so much work. It’s a sweet achievement for them to get to the top level and now they get to root for each other one more time. It creates that sense of normalcy at practice.”

The Tigers had back-to-back seasons in 2011 and 2012 when both teams competed at the state meet. This fall will mark just the third time in program history it has happened.

“I think the main thing is that it’s the same day-to-day routine for them,” said WLSalem girls head coach Ann Vogel. “They can train all week together and ride the bus together. Ever since we went to camp together this past summer, this group has been really close. They have a great camaraderie. It makes this weekend that much more special.”

