Immediate impact

Raiders’ Widmark earns state berth in first season of high school cross country

Benjamin Logan’s Dani Widmark hopes to cap a stellar freshman season with a high finish in the Division II state meet Saturday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

Just a freshman, Dani Widmark has handled big races like a seasoned veteran this season.

The young Benjamin Logan cross country standout has her biggest race yet Saturday as she will run in the Division II state meet at National Trail Raceway in Hebron. Widmark takes the start line at 2:15 p.m.

“I just want to go out and perform well,” said Widmark. “I’d like to get a new personal best. Wherever that puts me overall, I’ll be good with that. I’m just going to keep racing like I’ve been racing and run hard.”

The state meet was originally scheduled for last weekend, but had to be pushed back a week because the course was flooded.

“We made some adjustments in our training to try to hold onto our peak,” said Ben Logan girls head coach Mike Coder. “She is aware that sometimes things don’t go as planned, so I do not see her dwelling on the situation.

“We also look at the situation as a positive in the respect that it gives us a chance for more training time. When life gives us lemons, we will make lemonade.”

