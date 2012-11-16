Young motocross racer drawing major attention

A young motorcycle racer with local ties is making a name for himself in the world of amateur motocross.

Brayton Kreglow, a six-year-old from Panama City Beach, Fla., won a national championship in August at the 37th annual Loretta Lynn Amateur National Motocross Championships in Hurricane Mills, Tenn.

Kreglow, whose father Brandon graduated from Riverside High School, won the 51cc Shaft Drive Limited class in the 4-6 age division in August. He also achieved the rare feat of sweeping the national meet. He pulled three hole shots and led all three motos to win the the national title. He won all three motos by an average of more than 20 seconds.

He trains full time at the Matt Walker’s Moto X Compound.