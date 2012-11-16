Pirates can’t stay with defending state champs

MINSTER — Riverside played with its typical grit and fight here Saturday. Unfortunately, that was not enough to allow the Pirates to hang with a loaded Minster team.

Riverside’s Kale Long tries to shake free from a Minster defensive player during the first half of Saturday’s Division VII playoff game in Minster. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The Wildcats, the defending state champions in Division VII, jumped out to a big early lead and went on to take a 51-6 victory over the Pirates in a Region 28 opening-round playoff game.

“Minster is a heck of a team,” said Riverside head coach Tim McGill. “That is why they are the defending champs. They are disciplined, aggressive, fly around the field and they stick to their game plan. Sometimes you’re the bug and sometimes you’re the car. Tonight, we were the bug.”

While a first-round playoff exit was not what Riverside (6-5) had hoped for, there was still plenty to be proud of after Saturday’s game.

It marked the Pirates’ second consecutive trip to the state playoffs and the third appearance in four years. The senior class also tallied the most wins in program history with a 29-15 record.

Riverside’s Joel Cotterman (10) carries the ball past Minster’s Kyle Riethman (65) during their state playoff game Saturday in Minster.

“This group of seniors comes to work,” said McGill. “They’ve been like that ever since they were freshmen. They’ve won more games than any other other class we’ve had. They would be the first to tell you, they aren’t the most talented, but they worked hard. They care about each other.”

