State cross country meet pushed back a week because of soggy race conditions

West Liberty-Salem’s boys and girls cross country teams, along with Benjamin Logan’s Dani Widmark, will have to wait a little longer to compete in the state meet.

West Liberty-Salem’s Grace Adams, left, runs during last weekend’s regional meet in Troy. Adams and her WL-S teammates will have to wait another week to run in the state meet after it was announced Thursday that the meet is being postponed because of poor course conditions at National Trail Raceway in Hebron. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Thursday afternoon that because of flooding at National Trail Raceway the annual state cross country meet is being pushed back a week to Saturday, Nov. 10.

Race times for each division will remain the same. WL-Salem’s boys race in the Division III race at 11 a.m., WL-Salem’s girls run in the Division III race at 1:30 p.m. and Ben Logan’s Widmark com- pete in the girls Division II race at 2:15 p.m.

“The Ohio High School Athletic Association has postponed Saturday’s state cross country tournament and is moving the championships to Saturday, Nov. 10, due to flooding conditions on the course at National Trail Raceway in Hebron,” OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass stated in a press release.

“While I wholeheartedly understand the impact this move has for all those involved in the event, this is the best solution for the safety and well-being of our participating student- athletes,” Snodgrass said. “National Trail Raceway has closed the course due to flooding with the on-going rain we have had in central Ohio, so the conditions will hopefully be much better by next weekend.”

See next Thursday’s Examiner for a state cross country preview.