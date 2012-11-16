Trusting the process

Riverside overcomes slow start to earn second straight state berth

Despite being outscored 70-0 in two losses to begin the season, there was no panicking for Riverside’s football team.

The Pirates found their footing to win six out of their next eight games, earning a second consecutive playoff berth in the process. Riverside (6-4) travels to Minster (7-3) for a Division VII first-round playoff game at 7 p.m. Saturday.

“We are excited to be back in the playoffs,” said Riverside head coach Tim McGill. “To accomplish this three times in the last four years says a lot about our senior class.”

Riverside is making its eighth trip to the postseason, while Minster is in the playoffs for the 17th time. The Wildcats won the Division VII state title last season.

Tasked with replacing some key players lost to graduation, the Pirates struggled to get everyone on the same page early in the season.

