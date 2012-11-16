Tigers double up on state berths

Girls win regional meet, boys take 3rd to move on

West Liberty-Salem’s Madison Bahan (670) and teammate Lydia Moell (573) race during the girls Division III regional race Saturday in Troy.

ALSO PICTURED IN MONDAY'S EXAMINER: West Liberty-Salem’s Noah Smith, right, races toward the finish line of the boys Division III regional race. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | AARON LABATT)

TROY — The Big Orange made its presence known here Saturday by the end of the Division III regional cross country meet.

WL-Salem’s girls delivered one of their best performances of the season and repeated as regional champions, while the Tiger boys finished third to earn their first state berth in five years.

The top four teams and the top 16 individuals qualified to the Division III state meet on Saturday at National Trail Raceway in Hebron. The Tiger

boys compete first at 11 a.m. and the Tiger girls compete at 1:30 p.m.

WL-Salem’s girls, ranked second in the state coaches poll, beat out Ft. Loramie, ranked third, for the regional title 41-69. Bradford came in third with 120 points and Versailles, ranked 13th, came in fourth with 135 points.

The Tigers’ finish marks the third con- secutive state meet for the Big Orange girls and the eighth in program history.

“It feels amazing to be going back to state,” said sophomore Katelyn Stapleton. “We were all excited and ready to go. We didn’t all get personal- best times, but we ran hard and worked together.”

Read complete story in Monday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!