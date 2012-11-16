Ben Logan freshman Widmark advances out of regional meet

TROY — Dani Widmark did not get the personal-best time she was hoping for Saturday at the girls Division II regional cross country meet. But she ran a gritty race.

Benjamin Logan’s Dani Widmark closes in on the finish line of the girls Division II regional race Saturday in Troy. Widmark finished 12th to qualify to the state meet. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

That was enough as the Benjamin Logan standout freshman finished 12th out of 99 runners with a time of 19:44.7 to earn her first state berth.

“I’m tired,” said Widmark with a laugh. “It feels good, though. I’ve never experienced a challenge like this before. I feel good about my race. I wanted to get a personal best, but I was still able to get out.”

Read complete story in Monday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!