Riverside to play Minster in first-round playoff contest

Riverside’s football team was already a lock to make the play- offs before Sunday’s release of the final computer ratings. The only suspense for the Pirates was who they would face in the first round.

The answer to that question is defending Division VII state champion Minster, which received the third seed in Region 28. The Pirates (6-4) fin- ished with the sixth seed. The two teams play at 7 p.m. Saturday in Minster.

