Friday night football

Tigers shut down Jets 32-0 in regular-season finale

West Liberty-Salem’s Zayne Reed (22) slips past Northeastern’s Max Queen during the first quarter of their game Friday at Tiger Stadium. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

A stellar defensive effort highlighted the final performance of the season for West Liberty-Salem’s football team Friday as the Tigers shut out visiting Northeastern 32-0 on in Ohio Heritage Conference North division action.

The Tigers finish the regular season at 7-3 overall and 3-2 in the OHC North division, while the Jets land at 1-9, 0-5.

On a wet and cold night, WL-Salem’s defense held Northeastern to just 44 yards of total offense.

Offensively, the Tigers piled up 320 yards of offense, with 238 coming on the ground. Eddie Kolata led the way with 95 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries.

Hillclimbers jolt Raiders to claim share of CBC Mad River championship

Urbana capped its turnaround Friday with a 50-7 victory over visiting Benjamin Logan in a Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division football game.

The Hillclimbers, who won their last four games after sitting at 1-5, earned a share of the CBC Mad River division title along with Indian Lake and Northwestern. All three teams finished at 3-1 in league play.

The loss was the seventh in a row for the Raiders, who finish the 2018 campaign at 2-8, 0-4.

Urbana was nearly unstoppable offensively, scoring on eight consecutive possessions and piling up 531 yards of total offense.

The Hillclimbers’ defense was also stout, holding the Raiders to just 51 yards of total offense and forcing three turnovers.

West Jefferson zaps Triad, earns outright OHC North division title

West Jefferson’s football team pulled away from host Triad for a 34-13 win Friday to lock up an outright Ohio Heritage Conference North division championship.

The Roughriders finish the regular season at 8-2 and are 4-1 in the OHC North division. Mechanicsburg looked to share the title with West Jefferson, but the Indians were upset by Fairbanks on Friday 21-14 in overtime.

That gave M’burg a 3-2 mark in the division and knocked them into second place.

The Cardinals end the fall at 5-5, 1-4.

Triad got on the scoreboard first with a 1-yard touchdown run by Dylan Rice. West Jefferson had a 33-yard touchdown pass, but extra-point kick failed to trail 7-6.

In the second quarter, Triad’s Jordan Simonelli threw a 38-yard TD pass to Austin Bails. The extra-point kick missed for a 13-6 lead. The Roughriders closed the gap with a 3-yard touchdown run. That left the score tied 13-13 at halftime.

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Bellefontaine 20 Indian Lake 0 Final BL 7 Urb 50 Final WL-S 32 NEast'n 00 Final RHS 0 W-Gosh 34 Final Triad 13 WJeff 34 Final

