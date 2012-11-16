Cavaliers poke hole in Pirates’ NWCC title hopes

SIDNEY — Three second-half turnovers were too much for Riverside’s football team to overcome here Thursday in a Northwest Central Conference showdown with Lehman Catholic.

Riverside’s Ethan Burrows (41) and Damian Slaven (7) wrap up Lehman Catholic’s Tyler Sollman (28) during the first half of their game Thursday in Sidney. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The host Cavaliers used a quick score to set the early tone and took advantage of Pirates miscues in the second half to come away with a 21-7 victory.

“When you play a good team you have to keep your mistakes to a minimum,” said RHS head coach Tim McGill. “Turnovers and penalties are killers and we had too many of those to win tonight.”

The win gives the Cavaliers, 7-3 overall, the outright NWCC championship with a 6-1 record. The Pirates (6-4) are forced to settle for second in the league with a 5-2 mark.

While Riverside can’t claim a league title, they can still prepare for a trip to the postseason. They Pirates have mathematically locked up a playoff spot in Division VII, Region 28. The Ohio High School Athletic Association will release the official playoff pairings on Sunday.

“We’ll find out who we get this weekend and go from there,” said McGill. “To end the regular season on a loss does not feel good. But we get another week of football and we’re excited about that.”

