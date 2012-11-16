Big Orange leads local contingent into regional cross country meet

Plenty of familiar faces and even a few new ones are one step away from reaching the biggest race of the cross country season. Two area teams and four individuals compete Saturday in Troy for the regional meet.

West Liberty-Salem’s Dylan Lauck will help his squad try to earn a state berth when the Tigers race in the Division III regional meet Saturday. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

The top four teams and individuals that finish in the top 16 in each race qualify for the OHSAA state meet in all divisions.

West Liberty-Salem’s boys will be the first group to hit the course in the Division III meet at 11 a.m.

Benjamin Logan’s Bryson Tipton will then run in the boys Division II race at 11:45 a.m.

The Tiger girls take the start line in the girls Division III meet at 1:30 p.m., while Benjamin Logan’s Dani Widmark and Bellefontaine’s Brooke McClellan compete in the girls Division II race at 2:15 p.m.

Here is a look at each race involving local runners:

DIVISION III

WL-Salem squads eye state

WL-Salem’s girls cross country team has established itself as one of the best teams in Division III this season.

After a trip to the state meet last season, the Tigers expect nothing less than to continue their high expectations.

“Our main focus this weekend is getting back to the state meet and repeating as regional champions,” said WL-Salem girls head coach Ann Vogel. “We need stay focused on what we can control and putting what’s best for the team first.”

The Big Orange girls are ranked second in the latest state coaches poll and are coming off back-toback district championships.

