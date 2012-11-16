Tigers aim to finish on a positive note

Ending your season on a positive note is important for any football program.

That is the goal for West Liberty- Salem on Friday when it hosts Northeastern for a regular-season finale and Ohio Heritage Conference North division play at 7 p.m.

The Tigers, 6-3 overall and 2-2 in the OHC North, are clinging to a small playoff hope. While they have not been mathematically eliminated, the Tigers would need a lot of help from other teams to earn a postseason berth.

“We are excited to play one more time in front of our fans at home and hopefully send our seniors out with a win,” said WL-Salem head coach Dan McGill. “Our guys are determined to play well this week and end our season the right way.”

