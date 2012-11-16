Tigers blitz Blue Devils in district semifinal

SPRINGFIELD — An aggressive first half paid dividends for West Liberty-Salem’s girls soccer team here Tuesday against Brookville.

West Liberty-Salem’s Paige Shafer (10) kicks the ball away from a Brookville defender during the first half of their Division III district semifinal game at Evans Stadium in Springfield. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

The Tigers, ranked 12th in the final state coaches poll, came out firing with four goals in the first half and rolled to an eventual 6-0 win over the Blue Devils in a Division III district semifinal at Evan’s Stadium.

“It’s always nice to get the win and I thought we played well in the first half,” said WLSalem head coach Andy Cotrell. “Our midfield was real solid. All those girls that got in tonight did a nice job. They set each other up to score and are very unselfish. I wish they’d be a little more selfish inside the box at times. They love to play together.”

