Chiefs knock off Warriors, return to district title game

Bellefontaine wins its ninth game in a row, to play Summit Country Day on Thursday

Bellefontaine’s players celebrate after Monday’s 2-1 Division II district semifinal victory over Northwestern in Piqua. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MATT HAMMOND)

Also pictured in Tuesday's Examiner: Bellefontaine’s Pryce Neeld, right, chases the ball againstNorthwestern’s Evan Noffke.

PIQUA — Bellefontaine’s boys soccer program has continued its knack for finding its best soccer at the end of the season.

The Chiefs, who were 3-5-2 in late September, won their ninth straight game Monday, beating Northwestern 2-1 in a Division II district semifinal battle in Piqua.

“We have a lot of guys that play soccer year round, but we also have some guys that don’t,” said Bellefontaine head coach Steve Henry. “I think some of our guys need a little time to settle into our formation and rotation. About halfway into the season we seem to figure everything out.”

Complete story and photos in Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!