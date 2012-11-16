WL-Salem girls, boys win district championships

CEDARVILLE — It was business as usual for West Liberty-Salem’s cross country program here Saturday at the Division III district meet.

From the left, Springfield Catholic Central’s Addie Engel races against West Liberty-Salem’s Megan Adams and Katelyn Stapleon during the Girls Division III district race Saturday at Cedarville University

From the left, West Liberty-Salem’s Tate Yoder, Noah Smith and Dylan Lauck race in the boys race.(EXAMINER PHOTOS | AARON LABATT)

The Tigers’ latest statement came with a pair of championships and knocking off stateranked opponents at Cedarville University.

It was the second consecutive district title for the Big Orange girls, who have now qualified to the regional meet 22 times in the past 24 years.

The Big Orange boys claimed their first district title since 2013 and their fourth since 2010. It also marks their nine consecutive trip to the regional meet.

“The girls took care of business,” said WL-Salem girls head coach Ann Vogel, whose team had five runners finish in the top nine. “We’re just taking it one race at a time and putting the team first.”

