4 local runners advance to D2 regional meet

CEDARVILLE — Four area runners extended their season another week after racing here in a talented stateranked field at the Division II district meet Saturday at Cedarville University.

From the left, Benjamin Logan’s Dani Widmark, Bellefontaine’s Brooke McClellan, Ben Logan’s Bryson Tipton and Indian Lake’s Caden Paavola run during the Division II district meet Saturday at Cedarville University. (EXAMINER PHOTOS)

Moving on for the area girls were Benjamin Logan’s Dani Widmark and Bellefontaine’s Brooke McClellan, while area boys advancing were Benjamin Logan’s Bryson Tipton and Indian Lake’s Caden Paavola.

The top seven teams and individual runners that finished in the top 28 advanced to the regional meet this week in Troy. The top two teams are crowned district champions and the next two teams are named district runner-ups.