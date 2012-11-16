Raiders take 3-set win over Chiefs in sectional semifinal

Benjamin Logan defeated Bellefontaine for the second time this season Saturday, beating the Chiefs 25-14, 25-14, 25-15 in a Division II sectional semifinal volleyball match at Tecumseh High School.

Benjamin Logan’s Molly Vance, right, goes up for a kill as Bellefontaine’s Laney Yoder, left, and Anya Nunez attempt the block during Saturday’s tournament match in New Carlisle. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Raiders are now 18-5 and they advance to play second-seeded Kenton Ridge in the sectional final at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Tecumseh.

Bellefontaine finished the season with a 2-21 record.

Sarah VanDyke hammered out nine kills and had three blocks, while Molly Vance also recorded nine kills to power the Raiders.

Kylie Frazier dished out 13 assists and had six kills for the Raiders, Lynzee Cronkleton had 14 assists and three aces, Bailey Shope had five kills and Maddie Bechtel added 12 digs and three aces.

For Bellefontaine, Hannah Rader led the way with six kills and five digs. Laney Yoder tallied three kills, three blocks and three digs, Anya Nunez had 11 assists and two digs, Chalony Tolliver recorded three kills, one block and three digs and Katie Pool added three aces.

