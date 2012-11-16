Indian Lake blanked 35-0 by Urbana

URBANA — A three-game Lakers winning streak came to an abrupt halt Friday, as Indian Lake fell behind host Urbana early and never recovered for a 35-0 defeat in a Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division game.

Indian Lake’s Lane Mefford (2) is brought down by a pair of Urbana defenders during their game Friday at Urbana High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

The Lakers drop to 3-6 over-all and 3-1 in the CBC. Urbana improves to 4-5, 2-1.

A win would have given Indian Lake the outright CBC Mad River title. The Lakers, who are done with division play, can still do no worse than a share. Northwestern and Urbana can also gain a share of the championship with wins next week.

Indian Lake managed just 78 yards of total offense through a steady rain that persisted for most of the second half, and committed two costly turnovers inside the Urbana 20-yard line that short-circuited any hopes for a comeback.

Indian Lake quarterback Clay Jacobs also left the game in the second quarter after sustaining an apparent head injury and did not return.

Quarterback Preston Shields rushed 20 times for 189 yards, and three touchdowns, and Nic Dorsey carried 17 times for 90 yards, and two touchdowns to lead an Urbana rushing attack that combined rushed for 287 yards in the game.

Lane Mefford filled in at quarterback for the Lakers and rushed 15 times for 60 yards to lead Indian Lake offensively. Austin Beck added 23 yards on nine rushes.

Carter Burnside also logged a reception for 14 yards, and Austin Parker caught two passes for nine yards for the Lakers.

A 10-yard touchdown run from Shields opened the scoring in the first quarter as Urbana went up 7-0.

Shields found the end zone again for the Hillclimbers on a 3-yard run in the opening stages of the second quarter to make it a 14-0 game.

Dorsey scored his first touchdown on a 1-yard plunge with 4:50 left in the second quarter as Urbana staked claim to a 21-0 halftime lead.

The Lakers’ defense forced Urbana into consecutive three-and-outs to begin the third quarter that buoyed Indian Lake for a time.

The ensuing Laker possession saw the offense drive the ball inside the Urbana 5-yard line, but an interception on a fourth-down play kept Indian Lake scoreless.

Two plays later, Shields weaved his way sideline-to-sideline for an 86-yard touchdown run that pushed the Urbana lead to 28-0.

Dorsey found the end zone a second time midway through the fourth quarter on a run from eight yards out to cap the scoring, 35-0.

“Coming in, we knew we were going to have to stop their running game,” said Indian Lake head coach Dave Coburn. “We didn’t do a good enough job of that tonight and that’s a credit to their game plan and execution throughout.”

The loss of their starting quarterback also was a factor, Coburn said.

“Lane Mefford filled in admirably for us, but losing Clay like that really stalled the momentum of what we’re trying to do,” he said.

Indian Lake wraps up the regular season Friday at home against rival Bellefontaine.

“Tonight was a tough loss, but now it’s about how we respond, so we have to put it behind us,” said Coburn.

LAKERS @ HILLCLIMBERS

Indian Lake 0 • 0 • 0 • 0 – 0

Urbana 7 • 14 • 7• 7 – 35

TEAM STATISTICS IL URB

First downs 7 • 16

Total net yards 78 • 293

Rushes/yards 34/55 • 40/287

Passing 23 • 6

Comp-att-int 3-12-2 • 1-4-0

Punts/avg 7/31.4 • 3/31

Fumbles-lost 0-0 • 0-0

Penalties-yards 4-35 • 5-35