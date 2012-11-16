Friday night football roundup



Riverside handles Ridgemont 49-0, sets up NWCC title game

Riverside’s football team leap frogged its latest obstacle on the way to an outright Northwest Central Conference championship by shutting out visiting Ridgemont 49-0 on Friday.

The win sets up an outright NWCC title game in Week 10 against Lehman Catholic. The Pirates and Cavaliers, both 6-3 overall and 5-1 in the league, will collide in a rare Thursday game at 7 p.m. played at Sidney High School.

“We’re ready to focus and prepare for Lehman,” said RHS head coach Tim McGill. “We want to be ready because it will be a short week. We want to pay attention to detail. The boys are excited for this game.”

Riverside churned out 320 rushing yards from the team’s 330 of total offense and saw six different players reach the end zone.

“We feel pretty good about how we ran the ball,” said McGill. “The offensive line did a nice job. A lot of guys got carries and hopefully they are ready to take the next step for Lehman.”

Friday’s contest was not in question after a convincing opening quarter. Riverside punished Ridgemont (1-8, 0-6) with its rushing attack and came away with three scores.

Shawnee’s ‘perfect’ storm jolts Chiefs

Springfield Shawnee could do no wrong and little went right for Bellefontaine on Friday, resulting in a stunning outcome.

The visiting Braves, who had lost three straight games and were outscored by Urbana and Kenton Ridge by a combined score of 94-42 the last two weeks, scored five first-half touchdowns and kept Bellefontaine out of the end zone for a 34-0 victory in a Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail division football game at AcuSport Stadium.

“They took the momentum and ran away with it,” said Bellefontaine head coach Toby Smith. “They executed very well and we didn’t execute.”

The loss snapped Bellefontaine’s six-game winning streak and prevented the Chiefs from wrapping up the outright Kenton Trail division title. Bellefontaine (6-3, 3-1) can still win the outright crown if the Braves beat Jonathan Alder next week. If Alder wins, it would share the championship with Bellefontaine.

It was the first time Bellefontaine was shut out since the third week of the 2015 season.

Falcons jump on Raiders early, ride to 33-19 win

A second-half Benjamin Logan comeback attempt fell short as Graham held on to beat the host Raiders 33-19 on Friday in a Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division football game.

It was the sixth straight loss for the Raiders, who fall to 2-7 overall and 0-3 in the Mad River division. The Falcons snapped a six-game losing streak to improve to 2-7, 1-2.

Despite outgaining Graham 417-306 in total offense, Ben Logan was hurt by 100 yards of penalties and four turnovers.

Quarterback Tanner Perkins highlighted Ben Logan’s efforts by completing 27-of-51 attempts for 376 passing yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Ben Whitten piled up 248 receiving yards on 10 catches.

Ben Logan got on the scoreboard first with an 8-yard run by Kainan Stoner in the opening quarter. The extra-point kick failed for a 6-0 lead.

Cardinals can’t catch Panthers in 48-33 OHC loss

Fairbanks rebounded from its loss to West Liberty-Salem last week to hold off Triad 48-33 on Friday in an Ohio Heritage Conference North division football game.

The Panthers move to 6-3 overall and 3-1 in the OHC North. The Cardinals dropped their third straight game to fall to 5-4, 1-3.

Fairbanks jumped out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter and outscored Triad 20-7 in the second quarter. That vaulted the Panthers to a 34-7 halftime advantage.

Triad scored a touchdown in the third quarter, but still trailed 34-14.

The Cardinals then outscored Fairbanks 19-14 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough as the Panthers took the victory.

Roughriders hold on for 30-28 win over Tigers

West Liberty-Salem saw its hopes of a league championship and playoff berth likely wiped out with a 30-28 loss to host West Jefferson in an Ohio Heritage Conference football game Friday.

The Tigers slip to 6-3 overall and 2-2 in the OHC North division, while the Roughriders are now 7-2, 3-1.

The one-two punch of West Jefferson freshman quarterback Tyler Buescher and junior running back Gabe Jones was too much for WL-Salem to overcome. The pair combined for four touchdowns and 311 of their team’s 345 yards of total offense.

WL-Salem started the game with a jolt of adrenaline when Ethan Larson returned the opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown. The extra-point kick by Ethan Cole gave the Tigers an early 7-0 advantage.

West Jefferson took over the lead before the opening quarter ended with two scores.

Buescher threw an 8-yard TD pass to Jones to tie the game 7-7 and Jones added a 3-yard rushing touchdown to put West Jeff out front 14-7.