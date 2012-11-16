Chiefs rally past Cougars 2-1 in semifinal win

A quick scare turned into an after thought as Bellefontaine’s boys soccer team rallied past visiting Kenton Ridge 2-1 on Thursday during a Division II sectional semifinal at AcuSport Stadium.

Bellefontaine’s Jacob Shell (13) and Pryce Neeld (12) battle Kenton Ridge’s Ahmad Salhieh (10) for the ball during their tournament game Thursday at AcuSport Stadium. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The fourth-seeded Cougars took a 1-0 lead early in the game, but the second-seeded Chiefs scored two unanswered goals to win and advance.

“We knew this was going to be a brawl,” said BHS head coach Steve Henry.

“Kenton Ridge is always very fast and physical. Our back six did a great job of matching their toughness. They are missing several starters and they still pressed us until the end.”

