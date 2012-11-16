Nick Bosa’s decision was an easy one

Ohio State fans were holding out hope that star defensive end Nick Bosa would heal from his injury in time to lead a Big 10 and national championship run.

But Bosa put an end to that possibility this week when he announced he was withdrawing from school to focus on his rehab and start preparing for the NFL. He is widely considered a top-three NFL draft pick.

Bosa’s decision has ignited a national debate about college players ending their careers early to protect their professional interests.

