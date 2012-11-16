Tigers score early, hold on for 1-0 tourney win over Lehman

An early goal proved to be enough for West Liberty-Salem’s boys soccer team Thursday, as the Tigers held on for a 1-0 win over Lehman Catholic in a Division III sectional semifinal game at Tiger Stadium.

West Liberty-Salem’s Chris Stokes (7) goes after a loose ball against a Lehman Catholic player during their tournament game Thursday at Tiger Stadium. Stokes scored the only goal in WL-Salem’s 1-0 victory. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

WL-Salem scored in the first nine minutes of the game and used a gritty defensive effort in the second half to hold off the Cavaliers and preserve the victory.

The third-seeded Tigers (13-2-1) move on to face fifth-seeded Yellow Springs (11-4-2) in the sectional final on Monday at Springfield Evans Stadium at 7 p.m.

For the full story and game results, pick up a copy of Friday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!