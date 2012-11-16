Big Orange piles up all-OHC cross country honors

West Liberty-Salem’s boys and girls state-ranked cross country squads garnered a big chunk of the all-Ohio Heritage Conference awards.

The Tiger girls, who are ranked second in the OATCCC Division III state poll, and the Tiger boys, who are ranked eighth in the state poll, combined for 13 all-league honors.

The top eight finishers at the OHC race earn firstteam spots, while the next eight runners earn secondteam spots.

Highlighting the allleague honors for WLSalem was freshman Megan Adams, who was named the OHC girls runner of the year. It is the third straight time a Tiger freshman has received the honor.

Racing their way to firstteam spots for the WLSalem girls were Megan Adams, Grace Adams, Katelyn Stapleton and Madison Bahan.

WL-Salem had three boys make the first-team squad with Dylan Lauck, Cade Clerico and Noah Smith.

Read complete story and photos in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!