Outright league championship on the line Friday for Bellefontaine against Shawnee

Bellefontaine has the opportunity to accomplish its two biggest goals — winning an outright league championship and qualifying for the playoffs — as it heads into the final two weeks of the regular season.

The Chiefs can wrap up the first goal Friday with a win over Springfield Shawnee at AcuSport Stadium.

Bellefontaine, 6-3 overall, is currently leading the Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail division with a 3-0 record. The Chiefs have already clinched at least a share of the title and can claim it outright by beating the Braves in the final division game of the season.

It also will be the Chiefs’ last home contest.

“Obviously, there are a lot of reasons this game is important,” said Bellefontaine head coach Toby Smith. “The big picture is we want to send our seniors out win a win. It is important that their last memory of playing on their home field is a victory.”

