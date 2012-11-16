With big things looming on the horizon, Riverside keeping focus on Gophers

As the end of the regular season approaches, Riverside finds itself in a position every football team hopes to be in — fighting for a league championship and securing a spot in the state playoffs.

However, none of that has been discussed this week as Riverside prepares to host Ridgemont on Friday for a Northwest Central Conference contest at 7 p.m.

“We don’t talk about anything but focusing on the little things it takes to win,” said RHS head coach Tim McGill. “If we take care of the little things, the big things will take care of themselves.”

Riverside came up with a big 20-18 win over Lima Perry last Friday. That put the Pirates into a three-way tie for first place in the NWCC and boosted their chances of making the postseason.

“Our team was obviously very pleased to get the win,” said McGill. “We celebrated together on the field and in the locker room. Then, we refocused ourselves to the next task at hand.”

