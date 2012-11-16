Chiefs start fast, hold off Urbana for tourney win

A strong start by Bellefontaine’s girls soccer team helped preserve a 4-3 win over visiting Urbana on Tuesday in Division II sectional tournament action at AcuSport Stadium.

Bellefontaine’s Daja Wilson takes a kick during a Division II tournament game against Urbana on Tuesday at AcuSport Stadium. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The Chieftains led 4-0 late in the second half before the Hillclimbers came storming back to score three goals in the final 10 minutes. However, BHS was able to fend off Urbana and advance in the tourney.

“A win is a win and you feel good about it,” said BHS head coach Kate Smith. “Our play level was not where we wanted it to be, though. We can fix that and we still have some momentum going forward.”

