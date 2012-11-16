Indian Lake beats Raiders for 2nd time, advances in sectional

Raelyn Parsell gave Indian Lake the lead with 13:05 remaining and she added an insurance goal in the final seconds as the host Lakers beat Benjamin Logan 3-1 in a Division III sectional tournament soccer game Tuesday night.

Benjamin Logan’s Gretchen Wilbur, left, and Indian Lake’s Raelyn Parsell battle for control of the ball during Tuesday’s tournament game at Indian Lake. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

It was the second win of the season for the Lakers over the Raiders. Indian Lake won the regular-season matchup 4-0.

The Lakers (5-10-1) advance to play Lehman Catholic at 5 p.m. Saturday at Lehman.

“This is the first time in about 10 years we’ve won tournament games in back-to-back seasons,” said Indian Lake head coach Brian Levingston. “It shows how far we have come as a program.”

The Raiders (4-12-1) put up a good fight, but ran out of gas at the end.

“We have a lot of young girls and we are still learning how to play the game,” said Ben Logan head coach Dave Evans. “I always looked at this as a transition season. Our seniors worked hard and have done a good job for us, but we have played five sophomores and six freshmen and our focus this season has been to gain experience and build on this for the future.”

