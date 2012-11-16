Chiefs storm past Lakers 8-0 in tourney opener

Scoring was not a problem for Bellefontaine’s boys soccer team Monday night.

Indian Lake’s Jacob Zarnosky, left, and Bellefontaine’s Tate Schmittauer battle for the ball during Monday’s Division II sectional tourna- ment game at AcuSport Stadium. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

Bellefontaine blistered the net eight times to cruise to an 8- 0 victory over visiting Indian Lake in a Division II tournament opener at AcuSport Stadium.

“We knew that the Lake would be really motivated for this game,” said BHS head coach Steve Henry. “They have some players that can hurt you, so we wanted to come out fast in this one. I felt that we did just that. When we focus on our team defense, that energy just transi- tions right into the attack for us.”

