Lady Raiders take 7th at state tourney

Benjamin Logan’s girls golf team gave a consistent perform- ance over the weekend at the OHSAA Division II state tourna- ment in Columbus.

Benjamin Logan’s girls golf team finished seventh in the Division II state tournament at the Ohio State University over the weekend. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Raiders finished seventh out of 12 teams after two rounds for a score of 745 on the Gray Course at Ohio State University.

“We are extremely proud of the girls’ performance this weekend,” said BL head coach Tiann Harner. “We were below our team average. The girls absolutely enjoyed themselves. They felt honored to be there and carried themselves as such.

“It was a very well ran tour- nament and our girls repre- sented Benjamin Logan well. They concluded their round with lots of smiles and hugs, and already started discussing how they want to be back next year.”

