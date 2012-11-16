Tigers sweep OHC cross country titles

West Liberty-Salem’s cross country program continued its Ohio Heritage Conference dominance Saturday in the league meet at Cedarville University.

West Liberty-Salem’s boys and girls cross country team pose on the awards stage after winning Ohio Heritage Conference titles on Saturday at Cedarville University. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Big Orange girls and boys delivered another pair of league titles. It is the fifth consecutive OHC title for the girls team, while the Tiger boys have won nine of the last 10 league championships.

“It’s always a season goal to win a conference title and it’s especially satisfying when our conference is becoming more competitive,” said WL-Salem girls head coach Ann Vogel. “Placing nine girls in the top 20 is testament to our depth and our collective team commitment.”

For the full story and meet results, pick up a copy of Monday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!