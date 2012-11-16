Bellefontaine boys finish third at CBC meet

A battle of state-ranked teams took center stage Saturday at the Central Buckeye Conference meet, leaving the area teams with an uphill battle.

In order of appearance on page, Bellefontaine’s Brooke McClellan, Benjamin Logan’s Bryson Tipton and Bellefontaine’s Nate Murphy compete in the Central Buckeye Conference cross country meet Saturday at Indian Lake HS. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | AARON LaBATT)

Bellefontaine’s boys held their own and grabbed a third- place overall finish to highlight the local runners.

In the boys team race, Springfield Shawnee, which is ranked 12th in the latest Division II state poll, was first overall and won the Kenton Trail championship with 41 points. Jonathan Alder, which is ranked 10th in Division II, settled for second overall and second in the KT with 56 points. Bellefontaine came in third overall and third in the KT with 76 points.

“This was the best team race we have had in years,” said BHS head coach Ben Davis. “We have lost to North Union all season and beat them by 40 points now. We also narrowed the gap with state-ranked Alder. It’s the first time in 10 years we’ve had freshmen run in the 17-minute range and we had two in this race. It will take another effort like this to qualify to the Division I regional meet.”

For the full story and meet results, pick up a copy of Monday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!