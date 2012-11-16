Friday Night Football Roundup

BHS 22 JonA 13 Final BL 13 Tec 18 Final IL 8 NW 7 Final RHS 20 L-P 18 Final WL-S 38 Fair 35 Final RHS 06 HN 55 Final Tri 7 Mech 33 Final

Back-and-forth battle ends with Tigers outlasting Panthers

West Liberty-Salem’s Barik Ray races along the sideline after making a catch against Fairbanks in the first half of Friday’s game at Tiger Stadium. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

West Liberty-Salem held off Fairbanks in the closing minutes for a 38-35 win in a key Ohio Heritage Conference football game Friday night.

The Tigers improve to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in the OHC North division standings. The Panthers slide to 5-3, 2-1.

A back-and-forth battle saw Fairbanks take a 35-31 lead at the end of the third quarter.

However, WL-Salem scored the only touchdown of the fourth quarter to escape with a 38-35 victory.

Lakers continue turnaround, clinch share of MR title

Indian Lake’s Clay Jacobs fired a 13-yard touchdown pass to Austin Beck and the Lakers added a two-point conversion pass with 42 seconds remaining in the game to knock off host Northwestern 8-7 in a Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division football game Friday night.

The win clinches at least a share of the Mad River division title for the Lakers, who have suddenly turned their season around after an 0-5 start. It was the third straight win for Indian Lake, which is now 3-5 overall and 3-0 in the league.

“The kids really gutted it out and showed their character,” said IL head coach Dave Coburn. “I can’t be more proud of these guys. They fought through the adversity the first half of the season and put us in position for this game tonight.”

Riverside humbles Perry 20-18

Riverside netted a huge boost to its league title and playoff chances Friday after upsetting host Lima Perry 20-18 in a Northwest Central Conference football game.

The Pirates move to 5-3 overall and are now in a tie for first place in the NWCC at 4-1. The Commodores fall to 6-2, 4-1.

Perry was averaging over 50 points per game the last four weeks, but Riverside’s defense held the Commodores to just 18 on Friday.

“Every win is big, but this meant a lot to the guys,” said Riverside head coach Tim McGill. “We knew it was a big game with how explosive Perry was on offense. Our defense rose to the occasion in the second half.”

State-ranked Indians bounce back to beat Cardinals

Mechanicsburg was coming off its first loss of the season, but it was able to bounce back for a 33-7 win over visiting Triad in an Ohio Heritage Conference football game Friday night.

The Indians improve to 7-1 overall and 2-1 in the OHC, while the Cardinals drop to 5-3, 1-2.

Triad opened the scoring when Dylan Rice scored on a 3- yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Tyson Brown added the extra-point kick for a 7-0 lead.

Arrows rally past Raiders for 18-13 win in Central Buckeye Conference crossover game

Tecumseh scored two fourthquarter touchdowns to rally past visiting Benjamin Logan 18-13 on Friday in a Central Buckeye Conference crossover football game Friday.

The Raiders fall to 2-6 overall, while the Arrows move to 5-3.

Neither team scored in the first quarter, but both teams found the end zone in the second quarter.