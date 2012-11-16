Lady Raiders make it 4 in a row

Benjamin Logan’s volleyball team secured a share of the Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division championship Thursday after defeating host Indian Lake in three sets 25-15, 25-15, 25-11 in the final game of the regular season.

Benjamin Logan’s volleyball team poses after defeating Indian Lake on Thursday to capture a share of the Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division championship. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

It marks the fourth straight league championship for the Raiders, who shared the Mad River title with North Union. Both teams finished with a 9-1 league record. The Wildcats defeated Urbana in five sets on Thursday to lock up their share of the league title.

“All four titles have been special, but this one is a little extra special because this is the first time four championships have been won in a row,” said Ben Logan head coach Alli Reule. “This one is also unique because after we lost in the first round to North Union, we had to win the rest of our league matches to claim a share of the title.

“These ladies pulled together. We really grew and came together as a team after that loss to North Union. This team’s goal was to win a fourthstraight championship and they put their minds to it. They should be extremely proud of themselves.”

