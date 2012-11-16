Tigers earn 5th straight OHC crown

In a fight to the finish, West Liberty-Salem’s girls soccer team held on for a 2-1 victory over visiting Greenon Thursday to claim its fifth consecutive Ohio Heritage Conference championship.

West Liberty-Salem’s Gabby Hollar works to control the ball in front of a Greenon defender during their game Thursday at Tiger Stadium. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

“It is a great feeling to watch your players hard work over the summer and during the season, and watch it pay off with a championship,” said WL-Salem head coach Andy Cotrell. “My players set this as a goal and accomplished it.”

