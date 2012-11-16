Stakes are high for Chiefs, Pioneers

The deeper the season gets the more important the games become. Bellefontaine’s home contest against Jonathan Alder on Friday is about as big as a late season game can get.

The Chiefs have reeled off five straight victories and currently lead the Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail division with a 2-0 record.

A win for Bellefontaine would clinch at least a share of the Kenton Trail title. It would also be a nice boost in the computer ratings. The Chiefs have moved up to 11th in their region and a victory over the Pioneers (5-2, 1-0) would likely push Bellefontaine into the top eight.

The Pioneers also have a lot at stake. They are also chasing a division championship and a playoff berth. Jonathan Alder currently sits just outside the top eight in its region at ninth. Beating the Chiefs would put the Pioneers in a prime position to land a playoff berth.

Adding buzz to Friday’s game is it is homecoming night for the Chiefs.

“The focus is always going out there and doing your job,” said Bellefontaine head coach Toby Smith. “We just have to execute and if we play the way we are capable of playing, we will have a shot at the end.” Like Bellefontaine, Jonathan Alder had to re-tool its offense this year after losing some standouts to graduation.

