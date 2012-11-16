Chiefs beat Raiders, wrap up outright CBC Kenton Trail crown

Bellefontaine’s boys soccer team secured the program’s first outright Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail championship Wednesday after a 3-1 win over host Benjamin Logan.

Bellefontaine’s Jackson Strzalka (16) battles Benjamin Logan’s George Kern (4) for the ball as the Raiders’ Dylan Welch (22) gives chase during their game Wednesday night at BLHS. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Chieftains end the regular season at 9-5-2 overall and 8-1-1 in the CBC. The Raiders finish at 7-6-3, 4-4-2.

“We’re so proud of this group of guys,” said BHS head coach Steve Henry. “To come in here and get a win against a very good Ben Logan team is very difficult.

“Maybe the fact that it would secure an outright CBC title for us helped to add in that extra energy. They move to the ball very well, but we were able to work the ball around a little and have some success. I think they may wreak some havoc in the tourney.”

Bellefontaine struck quickly in the first half to go up 1-0. Nate Hecker scored off an assist from Daunte George at the 37-minute mark. George added his own goal at the 15- minute mark to send the Chieftains into halftime ahead 2-0.

Ben Logan got on the scoreboard in the second half when George Kern scored on a penalty kick at the 11- minute mark. That cut Bellefontaine’s lead to 2-1.

Hecker added an insurance goal for the Chieftains with eight minutes left in the game. That put BHS ahead 3- 1, which would be the final score.

“This wasn’t the best game that we had played all year,” said Ben Logan head coach Jamie Hughes. “Bellefontaine is a great team and they’ve proved that all season. They made a couple of goals tonight that were as good as we’ve seen all year.”

