Lady Chieftains blank Raiders 4-0

Bellefontaine’s girls soccer team used several big goals to put away visiting Benjamin Logan 4-0 on Wednesday in Central Buckeye Conference action at AcuSport Stadium.

Bellefontaine’s Bri Burkhammer, left, and Benjamin Logan’s Delaney Wheeler battle for the ball during Wednesday’s game at AcuSport Stadium. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The Chieftains cap the regular season at 7-7-1 overall and 6-4 in the CBC. The Raiders finish 4-10-1, 1-8.

Daja Wilson scored first for BHS on a direct kick from nearly 35 yards out at the 34-minute mark. Carmen Shumaker scored minutes later after an assist from Aubrey Stolly a for a 2-0 Bellefontaine lead.

In the second half, Wilson scored unassisted for the Chiefs at the 14- minute mark to make the score 3-0. Alanee Yaeger scored Bellefontaine’s final goal off an assist from Stolly with seven minutes to go in regulation.

In junior varsity action, Bellefontaine beat Ben Logan 3-0. Scoring for the Chieftains were Emma Middaugh, Bri Burkhammer and Whitney Clayton.

Bellefontaine hosts Urbana on Tuesday for Division II sectional tournament opener.

Tecumseh downs Indian Lake

