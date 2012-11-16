Special night ahead for Tigers, McGill family

Friday night will be about more than just football when West Liberty-Salem hosts Fairbanks in an Ohio Heritage Conference contest.

Before the Tigers and Panthers kickoff at 7 p.m., WL-Salem’s athletic department will be honoring one of its own in Mike McGill, who was a key contributor to the WL-Salem football program.

McGill passed away in June after a long battle with Leukemia. His three sons make up a big part of the local football community. Dan McGill is the Tigers’ head coach and Andy McGill is an assistant. Another son, Tim McGill, is Riverside’s head coach.

WL-Salem athletic director Jake Vitt will honor Mike and the McGill family prior to Friday’s game with a plaque.

“Our family is very humbled by the decision to honor my Dad with this game and acknowledge his contributions to the community through youth athletics,” said WL-Salem head coach Dan McGill. “Dad truly loved this community and loved the sport of football. His love of the game was a major factor in all three of his sons becoming football coaches.”

