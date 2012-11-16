State tourney an appropriate way to finish historic season for BL girls golf team

It’s been a memory filled season for the Benjamin Logan girls golf team this fall, but the journey isn’t over just yet.

From the left, Benjamin Logan golfers Gabrielle Schmidt, Willow Titus, Sydney Wesson and Mailiis Simovart take a break from practice to pose for a photo ahead of the team’s trip to the Division II state tournament in Columbus this weekend. Not pictured is Leeah Valentine. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

After breaking multiple school records, winning numerous tournaments and having the most successful season in team history, the Raiders have a final chapter to write this weekend as they will play in the Division II state tournament for the first time.

“It’s been really cool,” said junior Mailiis Simovart. “This team is a good group of girls for this to happen to. We’ve worked really hard all year. It’s been fun to do this and be so successful.

We’re all really excited for state.”

The Lady Raiders tee off at 9 a.m. Friday at the Ohio State University Gray Course. They conclude their 36-hole state experience Saturday.

Competing for Ben Logan will be Simovart, junior Gabrielle Schmidt, sophomore Willow Titus and freshmen Sydney Wesson and Leeah Valentine.

“I think it’s important to emphasize that the team got us to state,” said Ben Logan head coach Tiann Harner. “We didn’t have any individuals score well enough that would have got them out on their own. The girls have been supportive of each other all season and they recognize what it took to get us to this point.”

“We all get along and it’s like a family,” said Titus. “We all support each other.”

This will be the first time Ben Logan has had a golf team represented at the state tournament.

“I’m not sure if that has hit the girls yet,” said assistant coach Jana Mitchell. “We want them to be proud of that. After qualifying, we let the girls know only a small percentage of players get to experience this. Going to state is a phenomenal experience.”

