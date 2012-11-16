Chieftain boys clinch 1st CBC title

Bellefontaine’s boys soccer team captured at least a share of the program’s first Central Buckeye Conference championship Monday by clawing past host London 1-0.

Bellefontaine’s boys soccer team poses after beating London on Monday to clinch at least a share of the Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail division championship.

The Chieftains improve to 8-5-2 overall and are 7-1-1 in the CBC Kenton Trail division with one league game left. Tecumseh is currently second in the KT with a 6-2-1 record and one game left.

If Bellefontaine wins Wednesday’s game against Ben Logan, the Chiefs will claim the outright title.

“This is a collective achievement of a lot of people,” said BHS head coach Steve Henry. “It has been a goal of ours every year for the last 15 years.

“I feel like everyone that has come before this group has added to the culture each year that has resulted in this banner. It also will instill in the younger guys the hard work and dedication that it takes to achieve this goal, which will hopefully be carried on into the future.”

