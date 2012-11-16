Lady Chiefs pick up 3-1 victory over London in CBC game

Bellefontaine’s girls soccer team battled its way past visiting London for a 3-1 win Monday during Central Buckeye Conference action at AcuSport Stadium.

Bellefontaine’s Avani Abhyankar, left, looks to move the ball past a pair of London players during Monday’s game at AcuSport Stadium. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The Chieftains boost their record to 5-7-1 overall and 4-4 in the league. The Red Raiders fall to 4-10, 0-8.

Aubrey Stolly scored Bellefontaine’s first goal off an assist from Carmen Shumaker, while teammate Avani Abhyankar scored after an assist from Alanee Yaeger.

