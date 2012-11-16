Friday night football roundup

BHS 21 Tec 00 Final BL 12 NW 44 Final IL 21 Gra 12 Final RHS 40 USV 0 Final West Liberty 42 Triad 19 Final RHS 6 Per 62 Final

Indian Lake makes it two wins in a row, zaps Graham 21-12

Indian Lake’s Austin Beck tries to break free from a Graham defender during the first half of their game Friday at Indian Lake High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

After starting the season with five straight losses, Indian Lake’s football team is now on a winning streak.

The Lakers picked up their second straight victory Friday in a 21-12 win over visiting Graham during Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division play.

Indian Lake is now 2-5 overall and 2-0 in the CBC, while the Falcons fall to 1-6, 0-1.

Quarterback Clay Jacobs carried the Lakers once again on Friday. The junior completed 18-of-22 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 62 rushing yards on 16 carries.

After quick start, Raiders get blitzed by Northwestern

Northwestern spoiled homecomingnight for Benjamin Logan on Friday as the Warriors ran away in the second half for a 44-12 win over the Raiders in Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division football action.

The Warriors move to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in the CBC. The Raiders slip to 2-5, 0-2.

Northwestern held a 24-12 lead at halftime and then outscored Ben Logan 20-0 over the final two quarters.

The Warriors finished with 405 yards of total offense, while Ben Logan had 256. The Raiders had only three yards in the second half.

Ben Logan started well, using a 43-yard Tanner Perkins to Trace Tevis touchdown pass to lead 6-0 at the 7:21 mark of the first quarter.

Tigers deflate Cardinals in Champaign County clash

A high-scoring second quarter helped West Liberty-Salem’s football team put Triad behind the 8-ball Friday as the Tigers ran away with a 42-19 victory in Ohio Heritage Conference play.

The Tigers improve to 5-2 overall and 1-1 in the OHC North division, while the Cardinals slide to 5-2, 1-1.

Junior quarterback Trevor Woodruff sparked the Tigers’ offense, accounting for four touchdowns and 369 of the team’s 446 yards of total offense. He completed 23-of-34 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns and had 30 rushing yards and a score on six carries.

WL-Salem used its ground attack for its first score. Zayne Reed punched in a 4-yard run and Ethan Cole made the first of six extra-point kicks to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Riverside shuts down Upper Scioto Valley in 40-0 victory

Riverside leaned on its defense Friday as it rolled to a 40-0 win over host Upper Scioto Valley in Northwest Central Conference football action.

The Pirates have won four of their last five games and improve to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the NWCC. The Rams drop to 2-5, 1-3.

“We are improving and we were very pleased with our defensive effort,” said RHS head coach Tim McGill. “We had to play with a lot of short fields. We felt the defense and special teams really set the tone for us. We’ll take this and work to build on it.”

Read complete stories in Saturday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!