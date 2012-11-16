Raiders lock down Warriors for 3-set win

Benjamin Logan’s volleyball team overwhelmed visiting Northwestern to pick up a three-set win Thursday 25-13, 25-13, 25-23 in Central Buckeye Conference action.

Benjamin Logan’s Kylie Frazier (1) sends the ball towards two Northwestern players during the second set of their match Thursday at Benjamin Logan High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Raiders improve to 15-5 overall. They are tied atop the Mad River division at 7-1 with two league matches left. North Union also has a 7-1 mark with two league matches left to play.

Sarah VanDyke led the charge for Ben Logan with 13 kills and three aces, Kylie Frazier had eight kills, four aces, nine digs and 16 assists, Maddie Bechtel recorded 15 digs, Molly Vance posted nine kills and Bailey Shope added seven kills and two blocks.

The junior varsity match also saw Ben Logan beat Northwestern 25-17, 25-22. Lauren Dixon led the Raiders with six aces and 14 assists, Corinne Herring had 11 points and eight digs and Makenna LeVan tallied five kills and four digs.

Ben Logan travels to Graham on Tuesday for its next CBC match.

Koons, Strapp reach milestones against Jets

For the full story and Complete SOCCER VOLLEYBALL GOLF ROUNDUP,

pick up a copy of Friday's Bellefontaine Examiner. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!