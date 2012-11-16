Saban being Saban

Last week in this space I criticized Nick Saban’s hypocrisy with his stance on the new transfer rule, and how Saban doesn’t think players should be able to decide to transfer during the season.

I can’t help but bring up the cantankerous one again this week after his grumbling over small student crowds at Alabama home games.

Saban took issue with the student turnout in last Saturday’s game against Louisiana Lafayette. According to reports, the student section was about half empty.

“I can honestly say I was a little disappointed there weren’t more students at the last game,” Saban said at his weekly news conference. “I think we’re trying to address that. I don’t think they’re entitled to anything, either. Me, personally, I think it ought to be first-come, first-serve. If they don’t want to come to the game, they don’t have to come. But I’m sure there’s enough people around here that would like to go to the games, and we’d like for them to come, too, because they support the players.”

There are so many issues here. First of all, the game kicked off at 11 a.m. For college students on a Saturday morning, getting to the stadium by 11 is probably not going to happen unless it is a marquee opponent.

That brings me to the next point. Alabama notoriously plays a very weak non-conference schedule. It’s understandable why students would not be sprinting through the turnstiles to see a dismantling of Louisiana-Lafayette. Maybe more fans would come if Alabama played some non-conference teams with a pulse.

Read the complete WEEKEND OUTLOOK, exclusively in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!