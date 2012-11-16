Bellefontaine’s defense set for challenge of stopping Tecumseh’s ground attack

While the offense has been a work in progress, the Bellefontaine defense has been a steady force during the team’s current four-game winning streak.

The Chiefs have not given up more than 264 yards in a game over the last four weeks.

Bellefontaine will look to continue its stellar defensive play Friday at Tecumseh in a big Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail division game.

The Chiefs and Arrows are both 4- 2 overall and 1-0 in the Kenton Trail to share first place (Jonathan Alder has yet to play a league game).

After a 1-2 start, Tecumseh has won three straight games.

Bellefontaine’s defense will get a bit of a different test Friday. After facing some pass-happy offenses the last few weeks, the Chiefs will clash with an Arrows’ offense that has thrown the ball only 31 times in six games.

“They are a physical team that likes to run the football,” said Bellefontaine head coach Toby Smith. “They are similar to us. They are a run-dominated team and they like to set the tone with their play up front. It will be a good challenge for us. Our defense has been playing very well and we just need to keep doing the things that have allowed us to be successful.”

