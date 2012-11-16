Ben Logan girls golf team grabs state berth

Benjamin Logan’s girls golf team made school history Wednesday by earning its first team berth in the state tournament.

Benjamin Logan’s golf team poses after finishing third in Wednesday’s Division II district tournament at Pipestone Golf Club to qualify for the state tourney. Team members are, from the left: Gabrielle Schmidt, Leeah Valentine, Mailiis Simovart, Sydney Wesson and Willow Titus. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Raiders finished third in the Division II district tournament at Pipestone Golf Club in Miamisburg.

The top three teams earned trips to the state tourney, which is Oct. 12-13 at the Ohio State University Gray Course.

“It is an honor for all of us to be a part of this team,” said Ben Logan coach Tiann Harner. “It is such a great group of athletes that work so hard. It is nice to see such hard work pay off at such a high level.”

